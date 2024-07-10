Snake Spotted Inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Angers Lovekesh Kataria's Supporters, Watch Viral Video

Other than Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey controversy Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is in news for one more reason. A video of alive snake found in the garden area where Lovekesh Kataria was sitting. After the episode got released, fans got furious and got concerned about the influencer's safety.

After a video surfaced on social media, sparking reactions from viewers who criticized the controversial reality show's creators, fans of Love Kataria expressed concerns about safety measures. Some denounced the behavior as inhumane and questioned the humanity of the show's makers.

For over 12 hours, #LuvKataria has been handcuffed to the wall. He looks in severe pain, with no hand movement possible. Stay strong, brother! 💪 #BiggBossOTT3pic.twitter.com/QsOeuR0bNk — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, others suggested that the video may have been edited. It's worth noting that neither Endemol Shine India nor JioCinema has commented on the viral video yet. Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered on Jio Cinema in June and is hosted by Anil Kapoor, has seen four contestants evicted so far: Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.

Current hot topic in Bigg Boss Ott 3 is Armaan's slap incident, after that incident everyone is seen doubting Vishal's intentions and his behavior towards girls in house. During nomination task when Armaan's second wife sat beside Vishal Armaan got furious. Later in episode Kritika Malik said that she is uncomfortable to wear short dresses or lowcut dress because of Vishal.