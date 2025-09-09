"So lucky to have you": Shilpa Shetty showers birthday love on 'cookie' Raj Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt birthday post for her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who affectionately refers to Raj as her 'cookie', wrote, "My darling Cookie (red heart emoji) On this milestone birthday, I pray you always stay blessed and protected (evil eye emoji) We're so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you miles of smiles , great health and success Rab MEHAR kare."

She also shared pictures of Raj from Shri Sukhmani Sahib path arranged at their home.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj recently tried his hand at acting with Punjabi film 'Mehar', which also stars Geeta Basra.

Shilpa, on the other hand, Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'.

