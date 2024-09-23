"So much passion for Bharat...": Miss India Worldwide Dhruvi Patel lauds crowd's energy during PM Modi's address

New York [US], September 23 : Miss India Worldwide 2024, Dhruvi Patel, was among the attendees at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora, and heaped praise on the passionate and energetic crowd at the Nassau Coliseum in New York and called her experience "surreal."

Dhruvi said that despite living in America, the people have so much passion for 'Bharat'.

While speaking to ANI, Dhruvi said, "As you can see, there is so much energy in this stadium. It is absolutely incredible. It's so contagious. Everyone has so much passion for Bharat. It is absolutely insane. It just feels so surreal being surrounded by so many Indian people that are so passionate about their own country. Even though they're living in America, they're still so passionate. It truly is amazing."

PM Modi arrived in New York for the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States.

In his historic address, Prime Minister Modi said that India's 'Namaste' has now become multinational, and has turned from 'local to global'.

"'Ab apna Namaste bhi multinational ho gya hai, local se global ho gya'.....Your love is my good fortune..." the Prime Minister said to cheers from the audience.

Lauding the contributions of the Indian community overseas, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

"Many languages but one common feeling-that feeling is for Bharat Mata and Bhartiyta...This is India's biggest strength. Whether Indians are in any country, we look to do good, we contribute the most no matter where we are," PM Modi added.

Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. He along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida were hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor