Soaked in the spirit of Janmashtami, Hema Malini extends best wishes

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 : Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini is completely in a celebratory mood due to Janmashtami.

Extending best wishes to all, Hema Malini said, "On the next day of the birth of Lord Krishna, Nandotsava is celebrated in the Braj region...On this occasion, I congratulate and extend best wishes to all the people of Braj. May this festival bring peace and happiness in the lives of everyone."

Recently, Hema Malini unveiled Panchajanya rangmanch at cultural event in Mathura.

She also elaborated on the choice of the name, stating, "Panchajanya is such a pure name... Many people are not aware of this word...Lord Krishna received this title after killing Shankasur. The main reason behind giving the name 'Panchajanya' to this theatre is that we want the music coming out of here to be auspicious for the whole country," she added.

Hema Malini, actor turned politician and a Padma Shri awardee, is celebrated for her contributions to Bollywood through iconic films such as 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Satte Pe Satta'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor