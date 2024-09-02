Soha Ali Khan enjoys family time in London with mom Sharmila Tagore, daughter inaaya, sister Saba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Actor Soha Ali Khan is enjoying a special family trip in London, making beautiful memories with her mother, Sharmila Tagore, her daughter, Inaaya, and her sister, Saba Pataudi.

Saba took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a series of photos from their London vacation and the pictures are a proof of how much fun they are having together.

The first picture was taken at the airport, where the whole family is seen together, smiling happily.

In the second photo, Sharmila, Saba, and little Inaaya are all smiles, looking very happy. Other pictures show the family enjoying delicious pastries and spending time outdoors in London.

Along with the pictures, Saba added a caption that read, "Moments like this. Matter to me Most! Family n Friends ! Precious Memories. My #innijan My Amma and sister ! Reunited in London..Saturday special times."

Soha is best known for her roles in films including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hush Hush', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush.'

Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback after 13 years with Gulmohar, which got released last year. The film recently bagged the Best Film award at the 2024 National Film Awards.

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family homeGulmoharand how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in lead roles.

