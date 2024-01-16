Soha Ali Khan finds it hard to hit gym after her "holiday bliss"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Actor Soha Ali Khan is back in action after enjoying holidays with her family.

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram to share a video of herself performing various exercises at the gym.

She wrote in the caption, "It is so hard to go back to the gym after weeks of holiday bliss ... but once you learn to quit it becomes a habit. So here we are. #backatit #workout #fitnessmotivation."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2J4PzjCVOW/?hl=en

She wore a black top and blue trousers for the day.

Soon after, the actor dropped the video, netizens bombarded the comment section with fire emojis.

Actor Karishma Tanna dropped fire emojis.

A fan wrote, "Look at the muscles she has. What an inspiration you are @sakpataudi."

Another commented, "I love the way she carries herself. Very graceful."

Soha and her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu are often seen posting their workout videos.

Notably, the couple got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu.

The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. She will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor