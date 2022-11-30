Soha Ali Khan joins the 'Chhorii' universe with its sequel

Mumbai, Nov 30 Actress Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of 'Chhorii 2'. The film is a sequel to the 2021 Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Chhorii', which narrated the story of a pregnant woman (Sakshi - played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) haunted by the spirit of a woman, who was murdered by her in-laws.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi's story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition.

Talking about entering the 'Chhorii' universe, Soha said, "I am thrilled to join the cast and be a part of the world of 'Chhorii'. The role that I play in 'Chhorii 2' is truly unique and a significant departure from the work I have previously been a part of. I really enjoyed the first edition of 'Chhorii', and am excited to up the horror quotient in this edition."

Vishal Furia, who helmed the first part of the movie, is returning to the director's chair yet again for the sequel, while Nushrratt will reprise her role of Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal.

Speaking on the sequel, director Vishal Furia, said, "I am thrilled to take the story of 'Chhorii' to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned 'Chhorii' to be a multiple film franchise and am delighted that my producers are backing my vision. I am excited to bring back Nushrratt in the sequel and to begin a new journey with a powerhouse talent like Soha."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Films, 'Chhorii 2' is an Abundantia and Psych production in collaboration with Los Angeles based Crypt TV. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra.

