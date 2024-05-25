Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share birthday wishes for Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, he received special wishes from Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha posted a video of Kunal in which he can be seen having a fun time with his daughter Inaaya, cooking, enjoying a meal or dancing.

She wrote in the caption, "There is truly no one like you and here is the proof #happybirthday to you my jaan - love you today and always"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Kareena also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Kunal and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my dearest bro in law..This is your year..you deserve all the love and success and more.."

Recently, Soha and Kunal celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's achievement in gymnastics.

Soha dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sunday was quite the funday."

From cutting cake to getting a gold medal for Inaaya, the album says it all.

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal played the lead in the 2005 film 'Kalyug'.He was also seen in 'Dhol', 'Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge', 'Jai Veeru', 'Blood Money', 'Go Goa Gone', and others.

He recently made his directorial debut with the film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is a comedy-drama. It was released on March 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor