Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya soak up the sun in Maldives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Travelling with family creates lasting memories, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu seem to know this well. The couple, along with their daughter Inaaya, is currently enjoying a vacation in the stunning Maldives.

Soha on Monday, took to Instagram to share some beautiful moments from their holiday at the Patina Maldives in the Fari Islands.

The first picture shows Kunal indulging in a gelato while Soha playfully sits on a tricycle. The couple also posed for a perfect shot with the crystal-clear sea in the background. Little Inaaya is also seen having fun in the pool with her parents, making the vacation even more special.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB8Kaj6hyCJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Along with the pictures, Soha added a caption that read, "Got us some vitamin sea."

Meanwhile, Soha recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke withand opened up about her fitness mantra.

"My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit," Soha shared.

