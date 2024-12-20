Soha Ali Khan reflects on Taimur and Inaaya’s journey as siblings on his birthday

Mumbai, Dec 20 On Taimur Ali Khan's eighth birthday today, his aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a heartwarming video featuring the birthday boy and her daughter, Inaaya.

On Friday, Soha posted an adorable video showcasing Taimur’s playful moments and cherished memories with his cousin Inaaya. Along with the video, the actress penned a heartfelt note for little Tim on behalf of his daughter. Soha captioned the post, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way – here’s to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! Happy Birthday, Tim bhai.”

The video speaks volumes about the bond Inaaya and Taimur share with each other. In the clip, the two munchkins can be seen playing together on a bed, enjoying swimming, eating pizza, and posing together.

In August, Soha shared a series of pictures on her Instagram featuring Saif Ali Khan and his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the photos, her daughter Inaaya was seen tying Rakhi to her cousins, Taimur and Jeh. The post was captioned, “To those who love and protect us (heart emoji) #happyrakshabandhan.”

Soha Ali Khan, the paternal aunt of Taimur, once shared that Tim is very caring towards Inaaya. When asked about Inaaya's relationship with her cousin, Taimur, the actress mentioned at an event, “Both are still too small and innocent. Sometimes they play with each other, and sometimes they don’t pay much attention to each other, but I’ve noticed that Taimur is very caring. Once, Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn’t say anything to her. I think he knows this is family, so he tolerates her, and they are learning from each other.”

Meanwhile, Soha and Kunal recently visited the Hamleys Wonderland carnival in Mumbai with their daughter Inaaya to celebrate Christmas together. The festive season kicked off for the family with fun games and activities, and Soha shared a glimpse of their time at the carnival through a post on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor