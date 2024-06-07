Soha Ali Khan shares pics from her fun evening with Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, who often gives fans a peek into her life through social media, recently delighted them with a series of adorable pictures from her fun evening spent with her husband Kunal Kemmu and close friends Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday evening, Soha posted several pictures capturing moments of camaraderie and joy. The photos featured her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, actress Neha Dhupia, her husband and actor Angad Bedi, and TV presenter and actor Gaurav Kapur.

In the first picture, Soha can be seen flashing a radiant smile. The second picture highlights Kunal Kemmu looking directly into the lens while relaxing with Angad Bedi and Gaurav Kapur. Another snapshot shows Soha and Neha Dhupia enjoying each other's company, underscoring the close bond shared by the group.

"It's all about the perspective," the 'Tum Mile' actress wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan began her Bollywood career in 2004 with the film Dil Maange More, where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor. She later appeared in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, featuring Aamir Khan.

Apart from these roles, Soha has been part of various films, including Ahista Ahista, Dil Kabaddi, Dhundte Reh Jaaoge, Tum Mile, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, War Chhod Na Yaar, and Ghayal: Once Again.

She also featured in Go Goa Gone, a film starring Kunal Kemmu. Soha is set to appear next in Chhorii 2, the sequel to the 2021 movie Chhorii, which stars Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor