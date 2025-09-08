Soha Ali Khan teaches the absolute right way of immersing Ganpati Bappa

Mumbai Sep 8 Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, along with her actor husband Kunal Kemmu, performed the Ganpati Visarjan with a lot of love and in an extremely traditional yet eco-friendly way.

Soha and Kunal, along with their little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, bid adieu to Lord Bappa with utmost spiritual fervour on the 6th of September. Taking to her social media account, Soha shared a beautiful video from the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at her house.

The video opens with her little girl, Inaaya, making a Ganpati Bappa idol with clay and painting it with environmentally friendly colours. Later, the idols are seen being immersed in a bucket full of clean water and flower petals. The idol that got dissolved in the water was later seen putting the same holy water on the plants on their balcony at home.

She captioned it as, “From the earth back to the earth, with love – the full circle of faith #ganpativisarjan.” In another video shared by Soha on the 7th of September, little Inaaya, along with her grandfather, was seen making multiple Ganpati Bappa idols and was later seen performing the Pooja of the idols made. As soon as Soha shared the video, fans and industry celebs flooded the comments section to appreciate Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu for their thought process. Fans also lauded the couple for raising their daughter with the right kind of values and awareness.

Talking about Soha Ali Khan, the actress always keeps her social media account filled with realistic videos that resonate with viewers very well. From sharing an insight into her fitness regime to herself trying out trending experiments and giving honest reviews, Soha Ali Khan's videos are loved for being raw and real. Talking about her professional career, Soha is best known for her roles in movies like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Saheb', 'Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'. Kunal, meanwhile, has ventured into direction and directed the movie Madgaon Express, which was a commercial hit last year. As an actor, Kunal is best remembered for roles in several movies like 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Golmaal 3', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal Again', 'Blood Money' and 'Lootcase'.

