Sohail Khan enjoys his breakfast with his pet son Thor

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan used social media to provide a fun glimpse into his breakfast routine with his pet son Thor.

The clip posted on IG opens with Sohail asking for a kiss from his fur baby.

"Give me kissi, give me kissi," the 'Tubelight' actor was heard saying.

As Thor lovingly licks Sohail's face, in a gesture of affection, he immediately rewards him with a treat.

The heartwarming moment between Sohail and his pet was captioned, "My breakfast with my morning son (red heart emoji) #Thor. (sic)."

Just like the rest of the Khan clan, Sohail is also extremely close to his family.

In November, he posted a picture of the ‘adorable two persons’ in his life- his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sohail shared a photo of his parents, who celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on November 18 this year.

“Adorable two persons in my life,” Sohail captioned the post.

Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma on 18 November 1964. The couple was blessed with four children: three sons, Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira.

Bollywood star Salman Khan and family came together to celebrate not one but two wedding anniversaries of his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Several sneak peeks from the festivities were shared by the members of the Khan family on social media.

Nirwan Khan, Sohail's son, dropped an image that shed light on the close bond of the Khan family.

The photo had Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Sharma, Ayush Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri smiling at the camera as they posed for a perfect family picture.

The still also featured a tall macaroon tower and two elegant white cakes decorated with blue piping and floral detailing placed at the centre of the celebrations.

