Sohail Khan shares a frame with three generations of the Khan family, says 'living a dream'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Sohail Khan, on Friday, shared a beautiful picture of three generations of the Khan family featuring his father, legendary Salim Khan, himself and his son Nirvan Khan.

The actor further called it a ‘dream’ as the grandfather, son and grandson all featured in the same frame. Sohail captioned it as, “Grandfather son grandson, living a dream (sic).”

Sohail has earlier too treated fans with pictures of his parents and his children spending some quality time together,

On account of his son Nirvan’s birthday in December, Sohail had shared a beautiful picture of the birthday boy posing with his grandparents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

In a humorous twist, he credited himself for Nirvan being blessed with “beautiful grandparents.” Taking to his social media account, Sohail Khan had written, “Happy birthday nirvan, you’re blessed with beautiful grandparents, thanks to me @nirvankhan15.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Sohail Khan was all over the news when a video of him riding a luxury motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai without wearing a helmet surfaced online. The video sparked criticism on social media. Following the backlash, the actor had issued a public apology admitting that his actions were wrong.

Sohail penned a post on his social media account that read, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes. (sic)”

“I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry (sic),” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor