Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of beating his ex-girlfriends Sangeeta Bijlani and others

Somy Ali Khan has yet again slammed superstar Salman Khan in a lengthy social media post. Somy took to social media a while back to pen a long note against Dabangg Khan and accused him of beating actresses like Sangeeta Bijlani and others. She revealed that she even received a call from Katrina Kaif. Not only that, Somy also dragged Khan’s father, Salim Khan, who ‘abused his mother for years’. Taking to Instagram, Somy Ali Khan wrote in a now-deleted post, “You took it all, and still you thrive @salmankhan for taking it all from a 16-year-old child. You are disgusting just like your father who abused your mother for years. And you #pussy @beimgsalmankhan couldn’t even protect your mother. Sadly to watch your mother being abused as a kid and then have your father as your idol. You dumb illiterate asshole. You beat, Shaheen, Sangeeta, somy, and many more. Katrina even called me when I was in my master program. I will let my autobiography say it all”

Towards the end of the post, she accused Salman Khan of making her kill ‘Sukoon’ at the age of 17. “As for you Oldman, it’s over for because you didn’t to my namaaz and my@mannat. Allah literally hates you for forcing me to kill Sukoon. At 17….” she concluded writing. Earlier Somy had also spoken about why Salman Khan did not end up marrying his long time girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.

During interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Somy said, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood about it.”Somy Ali has never shied away from opening up about her personal life experiences. The actress, who has on multiple occasions revealed being in love with Salman Khan, has called out the star for being insensitive towards women and also an abuser.For the unversed, Somy is a Pakistani resident who left the country to work with Salman Khan. In several old interviews, she has confessed her love for Khan and also mentioned that he came to Bollywood only to be with him. She wanted to marry Salman after watching Maine Pyar Kiya. She left Bollywood after their alleged breakup and, since then, has been making shocking revelations about him.