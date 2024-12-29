Sonakshi and Zaheer hang out with ‘cool cats’

Mumbai, Dec 29 Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are hanging out with ‘cool cats’ in Australia.

On Sunday, Zaheer took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo featuring him and Sonakshi relaxing and watching lions from the window of their hotel room. He captioned the image, "4 cool cats hanging." The ‘Akira’ actress reposted the same photo on her Instagram stories and also shared videos of wild animals, including lions.

The couple is currently enjoying a vacation in Australia and has been sharing snapshots from their adventurous trip on social media. In a previous post, Sonakshi shared a heartwarming moment where Zaheer was seen resting his head on her lap. The image captured the two sitting together in a park, basking in the warmth of the sun. Sonakshi simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

During their vacation, the couple also attended the exciting Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne. They shared multiple pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the photos, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen sporting coordinated white outfits. The couple proudly waved the Indian flag while leading the crowd in chanting, "India, India, India."

Sonakshi captioned her post, "What a CRACKLING day of Cricket at the Boxing Day match at the @mcg!!! The atmosphere was electric, the Indian and Australian fans brought their A-game and made our first-ever cricket match together absolutely unforgettable!!! Was toooo much fun cheering for Team India!! All the best, boys… bring it home."

After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer made their relationship official by getting married on June 23, 2024. The couple opted for a private civil ceremony.

The duo will reunite on screen for the upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” in 2025.

