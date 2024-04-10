Sonakshi opens up on ‘Tilasmi Bahein’: Never done a one-take song in my career

New Delhi, April 10 Actress Sonakshi Sinha talked about how she nailed the number ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in one shot.

The actress said she had never done a one-take song in her career and that it was the filmmaker who pushed her to give her absolute best.

Talking about shooting for ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ at the trailer launch, Sonakshi said: “I can't tell you how difficult it was because I still can't believe that it happened first of all and how quickly it happened. We had rehearsed for the song, which we had to shoot in a span of four days.”

“I went on set, and we shot till about 3 p.m., and then Sanjay just got up and decided that ‘nahi mujhe yeh nahi karna, mujhe kuch aur karna hai’.”

The actress shared an anecdote from the set.

“He decided to sit down with the ADs, call them one by one, and make them dance to the song. We just thought he was having a good time, entertaining himself by doing all of this on set and at 7 p.m. Do something like what this guy did over here and get on the table and do that ‘junglee dance, which you are so good at doing anyway. Then chair ke saath yeh karna, woh log haath-pair dabayengay... Fir tum hookstep pakadlena',” she revealed.

“So, this is how that whole song is designed. Then I said cut karke loge na… He had set up the camera by then, and he said nahi nahi this is one shot,” said Sonakshi.

“I have never done a one-take song in my career, and the first time it was supposed to happen, it was going to be for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali song…. I needed to rehearse a couple of times before I was able to pull this off,” the actress added.

However, it was the filmmaker’s confidence in her that made her ace the shot.

“He was really confident,encouraging, and he believed in me that I could do it. I think that really pushed me to give my absolute best shot and it was ‘Okayed’ in the first take itself,” she said.

