Sonakshi Sinha reacts over her viral wedding pic with Salman Khan

Recently, a picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan was going viral on social media, in which both the Salman can be seen putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger. The actress has given her reaction on the viral photo. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha said on the viral picture of herself and Salman Khan, are you stupid enough to not tell the difference between the original and the edited photo. Along with this, the actress also used three laughing emojis. According to a post shared on Reddit, Sonakshi has reacted to the viral photo.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Dabangg. Talking about the actress's workfront, she will soon be seen in the film 'Double XL' opposite Huma Qureshi. Along with this, the actress is also working with Ritesh Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem for the film 'Kakuda'.