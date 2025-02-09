Sonakshi Sinha shares a glimpse of her wordplay with ‘pasandida mard’

Mumbai, Feb 9 Sonakshi Sinha, known for her striking presence on social media, recently posted a video with her ‘pasandida mard.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Akira' actress took to her Instagram stories and reposted an adorable video of turtles and captioned it, “Me with pasandida mard.” Sonakshi also tagged her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal in the post.

In the clip, two turtles can be seen playing with each other. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has been showcasing some gorgeous ethnic looks to inspire fashion enthusiasts. She had previously dropped her stunning photos from the Shaadi.

For her first ensemble, the 'Dabangg' actress opted for a beautiful blue sharara adorned with intricate gota-patti work, paired with matching jewelry to complete the look. For her second look, the actress was a vision to behold in a red suit, complemented by large jumkas and tille wali juttis. She also dazzled in a long blue velvet kurta, accessorized with exquisite kundan jewelry.

For the caption, the 37-year-old actress wrote, “Shaadi lookbook! Mehendi…pheras…reception! Styled by my lovelies @sanamratansi and @jaferalimunshi (tap for deets).”

In addition to Sonakshi, Zaheer also posted a few pictures from the same wedding on his Instagram stories. The couple has been enjoying their time in Jaipur over the past few days.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy "Kakuda," alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Reports suggest that she and Zaheer Iqbal will next be seen together in "Tu Hai Meri Kiran," after their previous film, "Double XXL," which didn’t perform well at the box office.

However, the project has reportedly faced legal challenges with Adlabs. According to reports, Adlabs claimed that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" infringes on the copyright of films for which they hold the rights.

Additionally, Sonakshi will star in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, a project directed by her brother Luv Sinha. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor