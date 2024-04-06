Sonakshi Sinha sizzles in sparkly saree for 'Heeramandi' event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha never misses a chance to exude her fashion sense. This time, she oozes oomph in a saree.

On Saturday, the 'Heeramandi' actor took to Instagram and dropped some glitter on Instafeed.

She can be seen wearing a sparkly sequin saree with heavy accessories. With minimal makeup and open curly hair, she looks as stunning as ever. She posed behind a vintage car.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Fareedans night out".

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5azttbRVPH/?img_index=2

Manisha Koirala reacted to the post and dropped an emoji of a smiling face with heart eyes.

Fans also reacted to the post and wrote sweet comments in the comment section.

A netizen wrote, "After a very long time...I see you in a saree..sona in saree looking so beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow."

Another user commented, "Pretty"

Recently, she made stylish entry in 'Heeramandi' event in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is all set to dazzle audiences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Recently, Sonakshi has been garnering praise and applause for her performance in the song 'Tilasmi Bahein'.

Composed by the director-creator himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet.

The peppy number, composed by the Bhansali himself and sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, is a visual and auditory treat for fans.

In the mesmerizing music video, Sinha's portrayal of the courtesan Fareedan is nothing short of captivating. Dressed in a resplendent beige sequin sari, Sinha exudes allure and charisma as she mesmerizes viewers with her intoxicating dance, filmed in one continuous take.

The song offers a tantalising glimpse into the lavish and mysterious world of 'Heeramandi,' leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.

'Tilasmi Bahein' is the second song to be released from the series, following the success of the first song, 'Sakal Ban.' With each release, Bhansali continues to impress audiences with his meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, offering a compelling narrative that is sure to enthral audiences worldwide.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The series which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actor Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.

