Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma's series 'Dahaad' to release on this date, check out poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma starrer web series 'Dahaad' is all set to hit the OTT platform. On Thursday, makers dropped the announcement poster.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video treated fans with a first-look poster of Sonakshi.

Sharing the poster, "Only a powerful roar can uncover the truth. #DahaadOnPrime, New Series, May 12."

In the poster, Sonakshi is seen in her police uniform and keeping an intense look while looking at the camera.

As soon as the poster was dropped, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "lady dabang."

"Can't wait, another commented.

Another commented, "Wow Lady Dabangg Super Cop. Ting Tong."

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

After 'Gully Boy' in 2019, 'Dahaad' was the Entertainment & Tiger Baby's second showcase at the Berlinale.

The crime drama competed against seven shows from across the globe and opened to a thunderous response from the attendees who witnessed the global premiere.

'Dahaad' is created under the banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The series produced by Ritesh Sidhw, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, 'Dahaad' is slated to release on May 12.

