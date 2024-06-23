Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Actress and Mother Poonam Perform Pre-Wedding Rituals Amid Media Chaos (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal after dating for 7 years. She will tie Knot today on 23rd June 2024. Before wedding day Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal and her family performed a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai. photos and videos from the venue has gone viral on social media. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan

Sonakshi was spotted wearing a navy-blue suit with a light blue dupatta, styled with her hair in a sleek bun, as she followed her mother, Poonam Sinha, towards a room. During a pooja ceremony, Poonam was observed performing rituals while the paparazzi caused disruption with their shouting and screaming. Before the pooja, Sonakshi and her mother were seen having a conversation. The ceremony also saw the attendance of Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem, along with Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, who was casually dressed in denim.

Shatrughan Sinha later smiled and interacted with the paparazzi as they captured moments outside their home. In one instance, a video surfaced on Instagram showing a person delivering a gift and flowers sent by Sonakshi's co-star from "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," Manisha Koirala.

Recently, traditional outfits arrived at Sonakshi's home, and photos from her mehendi ceremony with Zaheer were shared on social media. Sonakshi chose a red suit for the occasion, while Zaheer sported a printed red kurta with white pyjamas. Prior to this, the couple celebrated bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends.

Despite keeping their relationship low-key initially, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been gradually sharing moments together on social media since their dating rumors surfaced. They were also co-stars in the 2022 film "Double XL," although they have not publicly spoken about their love story.