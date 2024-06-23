Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: DJ Ganesh Gives Details of Grand Post-Wedding Party, Says...

Bollywood Actress Sonakshi will be marrying his longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal under the 1954 special Marriage act. The photos and video of their pre-wedding ritual are going viral on social media. fans are awaiting to see to be wife and groom pics and to know every single deet about their wedding. Amid of this, DJ Ganesh has given inside details of grand post-wedding party.

DJ Ganesh revealed that Sonakshi and Zaheer have reserved Bastian, Shilpa Shetty’s upscale eatery in Mumbai for their special occasion and will be commemorating the union with their loved ones. It is rumored that the couple have extended invitations to approximately 1000 guests, predominantly comprising their acquaintances from the film industry.

DJ Ganesh told Dubai Brew, “Sonakshi Sinha has arranged a private event, a reception at Bastian in Mumbai. There is a guest list of 1000 people, so I anticipate a non-stop Bollywood mix until 4 in the morning.”

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha met each other in one of the Salman Khan's party and since then the love started blooming. They have worked together in movie Double XL. On work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series debut, Heeramandi.