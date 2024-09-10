Sonal Chauhan soaks in the serenity of 'Jannat'

Mumbai, Sep 10 Actress Sonal Chauhan is holidaying in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and has shared a sneak peek into her vacation along with her sister Himani Chauhan.

Sonal, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared photos from her mountainous getaway.

The first candid picture features Sonal and Himani standing at a resort and posing for the lenses.

Sonal is wearing a black long sleeve tee-shirt and paired it with green joggers. She has captioned it as: "Beautiful mornings".

The second photo shows her posing amidst the trees. She gave the geotag of Gulmarg, Kashmir to her photo.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 2008 with Hindi film 'Jannat'. Sonal essayed the role of Zoya in the romantic crime film, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

She made her Telugu debut in 2008 with 'Rainbow', directed by V. N. Aditya and starring Rahul, and Sindhu Menon.

Sonal has been a part of projects like-- 'Cheluveye Ninne Nodalu', 'Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap', 'Legend', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Size Zero', 'Dictator', 'Paltan', 'Ruler', 'F3: Fun and Frustration', and 'The Ghost'.

The diva portrayed the role of Mandodari in 2023 mythological action film 'Adipurush', based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed and co-written by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the film featured Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.

She next has Indian-Bangladeshi psychological action thriller film 'Dard' in the kitty. Directed by Anonno Mamun, the film features Shakib Khan in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor