Sonal Mansingh recalls Birju Maharaj's passion for all arts

New Delhi, Jan 17 In a lengthy tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj on Twitter, dance guru and Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh mourned the passing away of a colossus whom she described as "a complete artist and Icon of Kathak dance".

The acclaimed exponent of the Odissi and Bharatanatyam dance forms said in her tweet: "With his passing away curtain falls on an era of great art. Words fall short to describe his multi-faceted personality, his absolute passion for performing, teaching, painting, singing and creating new works is unparalleled."

Mansingh concluded by saying: "There never was or will be another like him. It's a personal loss to me. I shall cherish his deep affection and friendship of which he gave unstintingly. May his legacy continue to illuminate the world of Art."

Pandit Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease a month ago and put on dialysis, died at his home in Delhi late on Sunday. He was 83.

