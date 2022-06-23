Sonalee Kulkarni makes news as TV journo while promoting 'Tamasha Live'

Mumbai, June 23 Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who will be seen as a journalist in the Marathi movie 'Tamasha Live', was seen as a real-life TV news anchor reading the news bulletin on Indian television.

The speed news bulletin covered 25 news items in 5 minutes. Sonalee even posted the same on her Instagram with the caption: "Namaskar Mi Shefali. Gheun Aale Aahe Aajchaya Baatmya (Namaste, This is Shefali. I am bringing you today's news)."

Shefali is the name of Sonalee's character in 'Tamasha Live'.

Sonalee is known for her roles in 'Natarang', 'Kshanbhar Vishranti', 'Ajintha', 'Jhimma' and others has grabbed attention with her attempt to promote the movie.

She says: "'Tamasha Live' will redefine Marathi movies with its grandeur. The film has the best of the best working on crafting every detail in the film and the audience will certainly see our effort once the film hits release."

"A musical film, never witnessed before, is certainly going to blow the minds of our audience," adds the actress.

Sanjay Jadhav's directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on July 15.

