Sonali Bendre congratulates Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa on baby girl: 'A lovely day made even lovelier with her arrival'

Mumbai, Nov 15 Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on the 15th of November.

Ever since the news was announced, their friends and well-wishers from the Bollywood industry took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate the couple.

Bollywood star Sonali Bendre took to her social media account in expressing her joy. Sharing the announcement post on her social media account, Sonali wrote, “A lovely day made even lovelier with her arrival.” Congratulations @rajkummar_rao and @patralekhaa Wishing your little family all the joy ahead.” Earlier in the day, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to his social media account and congratulated new parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. He wrote, Huge congratulations to both of you...all the love and blessings... @patralekhaa @rajkujmmar_rao. (sic)."

Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who themselves became parents to a baby girl a few months ago, shared their heartfelt blessings with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. Kiara took to her social media account and penned, “Congratulations and God’s blessings on your precious baby girl The best chapter has begun!"

Joining the celebration, Siddharth went on to write, “So happy for you both! This new chapter is going to be pure magic (sic).” Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also extended her warm wishes to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa by sharing sneak peeks from the baby shower on social media.

She advised them to enjoy this beautiful phase of their life and wrote, "The baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao... enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis), and remember, for any baby advice... main hoon na... (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)." "P.S.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," she added.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Spilling their excitement on social media, the couple announced the arrival of their firstborn in a joint Instagram post that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.” “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," the post was captioned.

