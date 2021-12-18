Sonali Kulkarni scolds Kapil Sharma for not knowing Marathi

Set your reminder for this weekend because the best comedi show, is all set to make you laugh so hard. This weekend will going to be so much fun because The Kapil Sharma Show is coming up with biggest celebs, Sonali Kulkarni, Ravi Kishan and Sachin Khedekar.



The celebs are all set to make their grand appreance on the show, and the promo is out now. Audiences can't wait to watch their favorite celebs on the show. Well, the promo is full of laugh and fun, while everyone is seen laughing and enjoying one thing caught the eyes of public that is Sonali Kulkarni scolding host Kapil Sharma for not knowing Marathi despite being living in Mumbai.

Sonali makes her grand appearance in the show, and between the conversation she says Kapil that she have done so many films but never get chance to make it on the show, to which Kapil says it is his honour to have her on the show. After which Sonali says, she has one complaint that Kapil never speaks in Marathi and Kapil confessed that he don't know Marathi. Sonali then pulled him up says, despite being living in Mumbai he don't know states language, to which Kapil give his hilarious reply in Punjabi.