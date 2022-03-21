Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are expecting their first bundle of joy

Mumbai, March 21 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in fall.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few picture. The images also feature her Anand. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband.

she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor