Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence robbery: Couple arrested for Rs 2.41 crore theft

The Delhi Police have arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence. The police said that the nurse worked as a caretaker at Kapoor’s house located near Amrita Shergill Marg. On Wednesday, the police said they arrested two people – Aparna Ruth Wilson (31) and her husband Naresh Sagar (31).

Wilson worked as caretaker to help Ahuja’s mother and Sagar works as an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur, said the police.“Based on the questioning and inputs, we sent a team to Sarita Vihar where Wilson and Nagar were apprehended. They admitted to their crime and were arrested,” said the officer. For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's residence in Delhi was robbed in February. It was reported that cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore was stolen. Sonam's mother-in-law lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station and their staff was questioned in the matter. Anand's grandmother Sarla Ahuja claimed she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash. She had last checked the jewellery 2 years ago. The complaint was lodged on February 23.