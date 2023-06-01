Sonam Kapoor can't wait to get in front of camera

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to return to work.

On Thursday, she shared that she will be back in front of the camera "this winter."

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Sonam shared a few pictures from a photoshoot that she did when she was all of 23.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs79oyDqW7Q/?hl=en

"#throwbackthursday to this beautiful shoot with @vijendra.bhardwaj and Prabuddha I was all of 23 and loved shooting with him... I miss being in front of the camera and can't wait to get back to it this winter! Love you all xx," she captioned the post, expressing her excitement about facing the camera once again.

Reacting to the post, her husband Anand Ahuja commented, "Still look the same! Always Classic."

"Huge fan of Prabhudas work ..look fresh and artistic even today.. classic pics," Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor wrote.

Sonam recently surprised fans by attending the coronation concert of King Charles III. She delivered a spoken word at the concert.

Sonam emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth and the oneness that binds the nation during her spoken word performance. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth which included choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. She also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song Higher Love accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Speaking of her film projects, she will be next seen in 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was recently unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

