Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for hubby Anand Ahuja says, he’s ‘going to be the best dad’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to embrace motherhood and the Delhi 6 actress took to Instagram and shared the sweetest birthday message for him. The post was an adorable photodump of some of the moments spent with Anand over the years. “My Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also, you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you. #everydayphenomenal #birthdayboy,” read her caption.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in in 2018. They had announced pregnancy in March with a post that was captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'AK vs AK' where she played herself. She is all set to make a comeback with the Shome Makhija's crime thriller 'Blind