Sonam Kapoor walks the ramp for first time after giving birth to son, looks ethereal in ivory Anarkali suit

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Actor Sonam Kapoor, on Saturday, walked the ramp for the first time after having son Vayu.

She made heads turn with her ethereal presence as a showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra's show, which was held in the national capital last night.

Sonam undoubtedly weaved magic when she made her entry on the soulful recreated version of 'Hasta hua noorani chehra' song. Sonam has the old-world charm in her that truly sets her apart from the rest, and it was a sight for the sore eyes to see her carry a graceful ivory Anarkali suit from Abhinav Mishra's 'Reflections' collection.

The fully embellished outfit was reflected with Abhinav's signature floral patterns, Gold Gota and the couturier's signature mirrorwork.

After concluding the show, Sonam interacted with the media and expressed her happiness at her comeback to the runway.

"Since I am doing it after so many years...In 2019 I walked the ramp, so for three years I haven't walked the ramp and I just thought that this was the perfect outfit for a comeback," she said.

Couturier Abhinav Mishra also shared why he chose Sonam to be his muse.

"My aim has always been to create larger than life experiences that bring my vision to life and my collections that reflect the dynamic and evolved sensibilities of the strong independent woman of today. I couldn't have imagined anyone else, other than Sonam Kapoor, to be a part of my runway showcase as she has always been someone I have admired and looked up to. She truly is my forever muse," he said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well. Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

