Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘darling’ Anshula on b’day: Love you my angel sister

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for her sister Anshula Kapoor, whom she lovingly tagged as “darling” and "angel", showering her with affection.

Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photograph with Anshula. In the image, the sisters are seen striking a pose for the camera while standing inside a shoe store, capturing a lighthearted and candid moment between the two.

“Happy happy birthday my darling Anshula Kapoor love you my angel sister. Can't wait to see what this year brings for you!” Sonam wrote as the caption.

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

Talking about Sonam, she announced her second pregnancy in November with a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaal successes with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

