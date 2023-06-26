Sonam Kapoor's 'Blind' release date out, actor set to make grand comeback to movies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Actor Sonam Kapoor has been missing from the big screen for a long time. After the arrival of her baby boy Vayu, last year, the actor was busy taking care of her motherly duties.

She will be making her comeback to the films with her film 'Blind'.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

On Monday, the makers of the film announced that the film will be getting a direct OTT release.

'Blind' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7, two days ahead of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Cinema shared the poster of the film which they captioned, "Sometimes it's hard to 'see' the truth. Are you ready to enter the darkness of her world? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."

Makers of the film will soon unveil the official trailer of the film.

The particular update has left her fans excited.

"Woah...can't wait to see her again," a social media user wrote.

"The movie looks interesting," another one commented.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film.

In one of the images, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production.

Sonam last appeared in the film 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She has been a part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others.

Sonam received a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards for her performance in the biographical thriller film 'Neerja.'

After a hiatus, she is now set to make her grand comeback.

Recently, the actor has signed with Yash Raj Films' talent management division.

If the reports are to be believed, she has signed two big projects under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Further deets about the project are still under wraps.

She became a mother in August 2022 and is now after a hiatus, she is set to make her grand comeback.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple posted.

Sonam is quite active on social media and has been treating her fans with adorable pictures of her baby. Although she hasn't revealed his face.

