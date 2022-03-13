Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s firm duped over Rs 27 crore

A group of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals have been arrested by the Faridabad police who recently defrauded an export-import firm owned by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja of almost Rs. 27 crores.According to PTI, on Friday, police said the scammers had been defrauding the Aisha actress' father-in-law's Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences intended for his company and cashing them using his bogus Digital Signature Certificate.

After Sunil Ahuja's firm filed a complaint in July last year, the Faridabad police have been working on the case quietly. Since then, nine people have been arrested in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Karnataka, among other places across the country. Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Nitish Agarwal explained the strategy of the incredibly advanced cyber fraud, saying the government provides incentives to export enterprises in the form of ROSCTL licences, which entitle them to a rebate in excise and customs duties. These ROSCTL licences are identical to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees, according to the DCP, who added that the fraudsters had obtained 154 ROSCTLs worth Rs 27.61 crores from Ahuja's firm and had been transferring them to bogus firms and cashing them. They used to get these coupons redeemed by transferring them to other businesses, according to DCP Agarwal.

