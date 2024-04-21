Soni Razdan Criticizes Mukesh Khanna's Conservative Take on Zeenat Aman's Live-In Relationships Post

Ever since Zeenat Aman's made a statement that young couples should opt for live-in-relationship before getting married the Bollywood is divided in two parts. One in Favour of Zeenat Aman's statement and others against it. Earlier, Mumtaz criticized Zeenat Aman and attacked her personal life. Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna also commented about it and called live-in- relationship as a influence of western culture. Alia Bhatt's mother and actor, Soni Razdan came forward and took stand against Mukesh Khanna's comment and mocked Khanna’s conservative views on live-in relationships.

“Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple lived together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles (sic),” said Soni Razdan by retweeting India Today's story.

On work front Soni Razdan played reel life mother to Alia Bhatt in movie Raazi, she was last seen in, 'Pippa'.