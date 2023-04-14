Soni Razdan pens a heartwarming note for Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor on their 1st wedding anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed one year of marital bliss today (April 14). On the special occasion, Alia's mom, actor Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share their wedding photos. Soni also wrote a heartfelt caption along with their throwback pictures as she wished Alia and Ranbir a 'joyous journey' ahead. Soni wrote in her caption with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's photos, "On this day last year my sweethearts promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards…" A fan commented on her post, "Happy first year." One more wrote, “Aww, so cute.”

Ranbir and Alia married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. They wore cream and golden Sabyasachi outfits for the intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. In the first photo Soni shared on Friday, Alia and Ranbir's faces were not visible as they held hands during their wedding ceremony. The second picture showed the actors with folded hands, while the third photo was of them during the pheras (a ritual in Hindu weddings). The last photo was a candid one, showing Alia and Ranbir smiling and looking at each other. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

