'Soni Soni' song from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' released; Rohit, Pashmina display romantic chemistry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' on Friday released the second song, titled Soni Soni featuring the romantic chemistry of Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan.

Darshan Raval, who lent his voice to the song, treated fans with the song video on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the song, he wrote, "Hearing this song you'd say, "tu meri bann ja"

#IshqVishkRebound - in theatres on 21st June 2024

#PyaarKaSecondRound."

The song is composed by music director Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi and Rochak Kohli have lent their charming voices to the track.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

Recently, makers unveiled the title track 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit dropped the song video and captioned the post, which read, "It's love at first sight with the title track of #IshqVishkRebound.#IshqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW. In cinemas on 21st June 2024! #PyaarKaSecondRound."

Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

The teaser received a positive response.

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from 'Ishq Vishk' was shown playing in the background. However, later, Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes, taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship for the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

