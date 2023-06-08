Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding reception: BFFs Raai Laxmi, Sahil Salathia give special performance for newlyweds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Newlyweds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani on Thursday held a wedding reception for their close friends and members from the film industry.

And to make their post-wedding function more special, Sonnalli's close friends Raai Laxmi and Sahil Salathia gave a special performance.

Before the performance, Sahil shared interesting deets with ANI.

He said, "Laxmi and I are performing for Sonnalli and Ashesh. Sonnalli is like family to us and the three of us have been the thickest of friends for years. So, we can't contain our excitement to perform tonight at the reception. It's a very special performance and we have picked 8 songs for an 8 minutes long piece. It has a voiceover as well and the whole piece depicts Sonnalli and Ashesh's love story from how they met, what really went in between, how they decided to get married and how it all eventually happened. So, it's going to be a musical and we just completed our rehearsals which has left us really excited for the performance."

Sonnalli and Ashesh tied the knot at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. They opted for a daytime wedding. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver diamond jewellery.

On the other hand, Ashesh was dressed in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sharing the first official wedding pictures, Sonnalli took to Instagram and wrote, "Sabr & Shukr."

As soon as Sonnalli shared dropped the pictures, netizens and members from the film industry flooded the comment section with best wishes."Huge congratulations," a social media user commented."Omg congratulations you look stunning," another one wrote.Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "congratulations."Sonnalli definitely stole everyone's attention with her bridal entry.She walked under a phoolon ki chadar with her pet pooch.

The wedding was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Kartik wore a white kurta teamed with jeans and a pair of tinted sunglasses, in which he was looking as uber cool and stylish as ever. Many fans described the shaadi as "Pyaar Ka Punchana reunion."

Earlier, mehendi artist Veena Nagda had shared photos and videos from the mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. "Congratulations to this lovely couple @sonnalliseygall and @asheshlsajnani Wish you a happily married life," she wrote. Sonnalli wore a yellow kurti and red lehenga for the mehendi ceremony.https://www.instagram.com/p/CtLYDVxgZ-B/?hl=enSonnalli and Ashesh had been dating for quite some time now. The couple never talked about each other before their wedding reports came out.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and had also participated in Miss India Worldwide competition.

After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.

