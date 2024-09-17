'Sons of Anarchy' actor Charlie Hunnam to star in season 3 of Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'

Washington [US], September 17 : Actor and screenwriter Charlie Hunnam will be seen in season 3 of Ryan Murphy's anthology series 'Monster' as notorious serial killer Ed Gein, reported Variety.

Ryan Murphy, who is the co-creator of the series made an announcement during an event in Los Angeles for 'Monster 2', which focuses on the Menendez brothers and the murder of their parents. The first season of the anthology series focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Gein, who, like Dahmer, was from Wisconsin, became notorious in the 1950s when investigators discovered that he not only murdered many individuals but also dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and apparel from human parts. Gein's case inspired several important pop culture characters, including Norman Bates in "Psycho" and Buffalo Bill in "Silence of the Lambs."

Apart from this latest project, Hunnam will also be seen in 'Criminal'.

The actor is also known for the biker drama 'Sons of Anarchy' in which he played Jackson "Jax" Teller for seven seasons. He recently starred in the Apple series adaptation of the book 'Shantaram'. His other credits include, 'Undeclared', and 'Queer as Folk'. He was also seen in films like 'Pacific Rim', 'The Gentlemen', 'True History of the Kelly Gang', 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire', and 'The Lost City of Z'.

'Monster' originally debuted on Netflix in 2022. Season 2 is set to debut on September 19. Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch star as Lyle and Erik Menendez, while Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny play their parents.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan co-created the series and executive produce along with Bardem, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore and Carl Franklin, reported Variety.

