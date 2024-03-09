Sonu coos 'sa re ga ma' into ears of 'youngest member of my extended family'

Mumbai, March 9 Singer and music director Sonu Nigam on Saturday treated his fans to an adorable video of the youngest member of his extended family Avyaan, and shared his reaction when he sang 'Sa Re Ga Ma' to him.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu, who has 2.3 million followers, dropped a video, wherein he can be seen holding a newborn baby in his arms.

Sonu, who is wearing a white shirt, can be cutely seen crooning 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' to the little bundle of joy. The 'U P Wala Thumka' fame singer is shocked to see the baby reacting and smiling to Sonu's words.

The post is captioned as: "8th Mar'24 - And how about an extremely hardworking and pious day ending with fruits like these? Meet the youngest member of my extended family Avyaan Yadav. This is how he reacted to me when I held him for the first time and sang Sa Re Ga Ma to him. Absolutely divine."

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi commented: "The baby loves the swar 're'".

In a previous post, he shared some pictures with his family members, and wrote: "And finally broke my fast properly with my family Sandy, Monia, Anju, Nohar, Siya and Avyaan Yadav along with Saira and Hari. #mahashivratri".

Meanwhile, he recently sang the 'Main Atal Hoon - Theme' song, along with Salim-Sulaiman, for the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Main Atal Hoon', a biopic based on former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

