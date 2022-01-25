Sonu Nigam to be honoured with prestigious Padma Shri Award

Popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, was announced to be among the list of honorees to be conferred with the Padma Awards.

On the eve of 73rd Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards 2022 and stated that Sonu Nigam will be conferred with Padma Shri, which is given for distinguished service in any field.

Born on July 30, 1973, in Faridabad, Haryana Sonu Nigam is not just a brilliant singer but also a noted music director. He has mesmerised fans with his soulful voice for years and is still quite popular among them.

Though he predominantly worked in Hindi and Kannada language films, he has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and other Indian languages.

Some of the hits that the singer has given include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Mai Agar Kahoon', 'Hans Mat Pagli', 'Do Pal' and 'Sandese Aate Hai'.

Padma Awards, which are one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April annually. This year the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

