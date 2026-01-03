Sonu Nigam visits Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer with family

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 : Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam visited the Shri Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer along with his family to offer prayers.

The ace singer and the lead cast of the upcoming film 'Border 2' reached Jaisalmer on January 2 for the launch of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.

While adressing the BSF Jawans, Sonu Nigam recalled singing the 'Sandese Aate Hai' song 30 years ago, saying that this particular song gave him the title of "serious" singer for the first time.

"This song (Sandese Aate Hah), this film (Border), this team has been a very auspicious team for me. I still haven't forgotten. We sang this song 30 years ago. I sang this song in 1995. The film was released in 1997. I used to get songs then but not such important songs. This song gave me the title of a serious singer for the first time. People believed in me because of this song," said Sonu Nigam.

The song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the Sunny Deol-starrer film 'Border 2' was launched at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. The song was launched amidst fireworks in an auditorium in front of the Tanot Mata Temple, in the presence of BSF jawans (soldiers).

The event began with the artists giving a captivating performance of the famous Rajasthani folk song 'Kesariya Balam Aao Ni Padharo Mhare Desh,' which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Following this, the film's popular song "Ghar Kab Aaoge" was shown, creating an emotional atmosphere. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and the entire cast of the film were present in Jaisalmer for the song's launch.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 23.

