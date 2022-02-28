Sonu Sood begins shooting for MTV Roadies Season 18 in South Africa

Actor Sonu Sood, who was recently roped in to host the new season of MTV Roadies, has started shooting for the reality show. Expressing excitement about his new gig, Sonu said, “I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other.” The shooting is currently taking place in South Africa.

Earlier in an interview, Rannvijay spoke about how he was the only ‘consistent’ member of the show. Speaking to ET Times, Rannvijay explained that due to Covid-19 variants, dates and shooting in South Africa, he won’t be a part of the upcoming edition. He emphasised there is no ‘masala’ behind his exit from the MTV show. Apart from Rannvijay, the upcoming season of Roadies will not feature mentors Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula. Earlier this year, Sonu Sood spoke about being part of Roadies Season 18. “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition,” he said in a statement.



