Sonu Sood calls for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Actor Sonu Sood has urged fans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi keeping in mind the responsibility to take care of the environment.

Speaking with ANI, the 'Dabangg' star said, "We all should opt for eco-friendly ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. We should not forget our environment while indulging in festivities. Bring eco-friendly Bappa your home."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

Devotees across the country are engaged in preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

From visiting temples to seek the blessings of the almighty to bringing Ganpatti Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers, devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their special ways. The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu is all set to be seen in 'Fateh'. It marks his directorial debut as well.

Seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for the film's success, Sonu said, "Fateh is a special film. With it, I am making my directorial debut. I hope 'Fateh ki fateh' zaroor ho."

'Fateh' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

