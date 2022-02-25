Sonu Sood urges Indian Embassy in Ukraine to help evacuate stranded students, families

Sonu Sood has requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to find an “alternate route” to evacuate Indian students and families in the eastern European country.Sood wrote on Twitter, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”The actor took to his Twitter account on Thursday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The actor concluded his post by saying he is 'praying' for the safety of the Indians stranded in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on Ukraine is continuing unabated on the second day, and the capital Kyiv has been targeted in a series of explosions. The Ukrainian president has said that 137 people were killed on the first day of Russian invasion, including civilians. MEA is sending teams to four points on Ukraine's borders with Romania, Poland, Hungay and the Slovak Republic to assist in evacuation of Indian nationals. British foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday slammed Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine as "barbaric" and "unjustified" and reiterated her country's backing for Kyiv.

