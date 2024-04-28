Sony reschedules release dates for 'Kraven the Hunter', 'Karate Kid'

Washington [US], April 28 : Sony Pictures Entertainment has made some last-minute adjustments to its film release calendar, reshuffling the premieres of highly anticipated titles 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Karate Kid.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony announced that the villain-centric film 'Kraven the Hunter,' featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, has been pushed back to December 13, 2024.

This shift from its previously scheduled August 30, 2024, slot comes as the studio seeks out a more advantageous release window. The vacancy left by 'Kraven' was promptly filled by 'The Karate Kid,' which now moves to May 30, 2025.

The decision to delay 'Kraven the Hunter' follows a series of setbacks, originally slated for release in October 2023. However, the film's production was disrupted by the actors' strike, compelling Sony to postpone its premiere until the cast could actively participate in promotional activities.

The ensemble cast of 'Kraven' includes Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller, Murat Seven, and Russell Crowe, under the direction of J C Chandor. Based on the Marvel antagonist to Spider-Man, the film boasts a screenplay by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Despite its new December slot, 'Kraven the Hunter' faces stiff competition from Warner Bros' and New Line's animated feature 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,' also set to debut on the same day, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, 'Karate Kid' takes audiences on a journey with a teenage protagonist from China, played by Ben Wang, who seeks guidance from a seasoned mentor upon moving to the East Coast.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the film reunites Ralph Macchio's iconic character with Jackie Chan's mentor role from the 2010 feature starring Jaden Smith.

In addition to the scheduling adjustments, Sony unveiled two new features on its calendar. 'They Listen,' a horror film from Blumhouse Productions, is set to terrify audiences on August 30, 2024, while the live-action-animation hybrid 'Animal Friends,' starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa, will debut on August 15, 2025.

Sony's strategic reshuffling of release dates aims to maximize the potential success of its upcoming slate amidst a competitive landscape in the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor