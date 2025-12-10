Sophie Kinsella, author of 'Shopaholic' book series passes away at 55

Washington DC [US], December 10 : Sophie Kinsella, the author of the successful 'Shopaholic' book series that was adapted into the 2009 film 'Confessions of a Shopaholic,' has passed away at the age of 55, reported Variety.

Kinsella's demise was announced on her official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," the post reads.

"We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received," added the post.

According to Variety, overall, Kinsella's books sold more than 50 million copies in over 60 countries.

The first two novels in her eight-book 'Shopaholic' series about a journalist with a dangerous shopping habit were adapted into the 2009 rom-com 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' starring Isla Fisher.

Her 2003 book, 'Can You Keep a Secret?,' was also adapted for the big screen in a 2019 film starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin, according to Variety.

Her first book, 'The Tennis Party,' was published under the name Madeleine Sophie Wickham when she was 24 years old and working as a financial journalist.

Besides the 'Shopaholic' series, she penned six more novels as Madeleine Wickham and another 18 books as Kinsella.

Her most recent work, 'What Does It Feel Like?' was published in October 2024 and reflected on her cancer diagnosis.

Kinsella is survived by her husband, Henry Wickham, and their five children.

