Sophie Turner is on a dating break: Mom guilt is there forever

Los Angeles, Jan 6 The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner seems to be on a dating sabbatical. The actress hasn't been on a date for "months".

The actress, who was in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson following the 2023 breakdown of her marriage to Joe Jonas, is too focused on work and raising her and her ex-husband's daughters Willa, five, and three-year-old Delphine, to spend time with anyone else at the moment, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Net-a-Porter's digital magazine Porter, “The mum guilt is there forever. I work all week and then, on the weekends, I’ll spend all day with my kids each day. But if I go out for lunch with a friend, I will run back home because my heart is sinking that I’ve left them. I mean, I haven’t seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months. I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there”.

The 29-year-old star hopes seeing her work is inspiring for her children, while the girls have also helped reignite her passion for acting.

She said, “In order to be a great role model for them, I have to have a passion for myself. I love that they see me going out to work every day and working my a*** off... They love making up plays. I’ve got the joy and the childlikeness of it back, which is so nice. (Although) they still want to play Disney princesses, where the prince comes and kisses them on the cheek. And I’m like, ‘No, you can save the prince”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sophie turns 30 next month and hopes she can find "peace" within her new decade.

She said, “I just want to have some peace in my thirties. I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We’ll see if that happens”.

Regardless of what comes her way, the Steal actress knows she is resilient enough to overcome the tough times.

She said, “As stressed as I am, I know I can get through it. That’s the good thing about having a relatively hard twenties: I learned that I can survive a lot. “I’m like, there’s pressure, there’s stress, but I’ve been through worse. I have to remind myself that we’re very malleable and we can take on a lot more than we think we can”.

